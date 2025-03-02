IFG Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
