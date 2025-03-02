Insider Buying: Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) CFO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Louis Schmitt acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.56 per share, with a total value of $13,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,221.12. The trade was a 11.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Louis Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Benjamin Louis Schmitt acquired 500 shares of Finward Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $15,565.00.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Finward Bancorp stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.54. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWD. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 2,718.1% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,999,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644,355 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

