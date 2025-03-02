MMA Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,644 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,187,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $276.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

