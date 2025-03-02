Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 5,186 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11,789.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $89.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,000 shares of company stock worth $37,492,778. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.