BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Takes $17.23 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 391,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,229,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.3% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,560,000 after buying an additional 151,901 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,499,000 after buying an additional 35,061 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

