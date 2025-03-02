BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB opened at $65.14 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3816 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

