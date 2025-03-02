McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $308.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.27.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $286,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,290. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

