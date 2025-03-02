BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 33,649,765 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,527,000 after buying an additional 557,502 shares in the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 943.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 246,613 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 202,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

