Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $165,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

