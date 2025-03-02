BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 962.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.

Get iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOA opened at $78.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.