BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 962.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance
AOA opened at $78.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
