Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $89,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,411,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,778,000 after purchasing an additional 109,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 797,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWF opened at $394.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.