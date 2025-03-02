Maia Wealth LLC Sells 6,811 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $16,982,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 586.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 138,037 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,101,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,870,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 50,535 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

