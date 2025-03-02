Maia Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Maia Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $97.82 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.