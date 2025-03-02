Maia Wealth LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Maia Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after buying an additional 5,521,374 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,586,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MBB opened at $94.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

