Maia Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 25,758 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $99.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $94.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.