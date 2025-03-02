Maia Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 25,758 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $99.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $94.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.