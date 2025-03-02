Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KB Home were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KB Home by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its position in KB Home by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KB Home from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.21.

KB Home Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KBH opened at $60.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

