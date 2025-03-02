IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,334 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,755 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $95.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

