National Pension Service Has $3.20 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

National Pension Service lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,735,000 after purchasing an additional 199,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,042,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Credicorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,674,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,991,000 after purchasing an additional 41,409 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 782.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,326,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

