IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $437.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $580.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.