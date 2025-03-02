Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 180 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Loews by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 8,975.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 45.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Loews by 12.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Loews by 24.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $72.91 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,437.98. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,627. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

