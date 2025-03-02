BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Foundation bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,910,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,199,000 after purchasing an additional 503,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE KKR opened at $135.57 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

