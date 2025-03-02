Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares makes up about 0.7% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.23% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $331,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.62. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.