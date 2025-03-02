BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QDPL opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.90.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

