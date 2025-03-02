Wilmar Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wilmar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Coinbase Global accounts for 0.6% of Wilmar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after buying an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $570,341,000 after acquiring an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $409,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,078 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $163,752,000 after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,888,000 after purchasing an additional 417,036 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $215.73 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.11 and a 200-day moving average of $240.95.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $1,521,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.71, for a total value of $3,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,218,413.97. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,069 shares of company stock valued at $66,488,684 over the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

