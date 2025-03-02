Wilmar Advisors LLC Invests $5.70 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wilmar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 5.3% of Wilmar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $565.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $511.97 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $580.64 and a 200 day moving average of $578.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.