iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,839,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

