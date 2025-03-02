Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $338.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

