Promising Airline Stocks To Follow Today – March 1st

United Airlines, RTX, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares issued by companies that operate in the aviation industry and are publicly traded on stock markets. These stocks represent an ownership interest in the airlines, with their values influenced by factors such as fuel costs, economic conditions, regulatory changes, and shifts in travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.81. 10,684,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,070. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.02. 7,459,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,987. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average is $121.35.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 49,703,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,488,664. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

