Promising Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 1st

Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, Indivior, Gibraltar Industries, and Turning Point Brands are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cannabis industry, including cultivation, production, distribution, and ancillary services related to cannabis products. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the emerging market of both medical and recreational cannabis, which is subject to varying regulatory environments across different regions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,999,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,668,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Tilray has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,430. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.73. Indivior has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 328,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,140. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 194,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.65.

