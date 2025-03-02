Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – February 27th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Quanta Services, Southern, MasTec, and WEC Energy Group are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that specialize in generating energy from renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing clean energy market and are often supported by government policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,956,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.81. The company had a trading volume of 890,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a 52-week low of $65.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.64. The company had a trading volume of 942,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,416. MasTec has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $166.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,414. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Recommended Stories