Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 price target on shares of Yorkton Equity Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.
