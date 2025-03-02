Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 price target on shares of Yorkton Equity Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

