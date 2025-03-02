Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie Acquires 4,229 Shares

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 4,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,578.26.

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:OBE opened at C$7.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$601.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.12. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.02 and a 12 month high of C$12.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

