ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
ConvaTec Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $13.08 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.
About ConvaTec Group
