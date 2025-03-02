ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $13.08 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

