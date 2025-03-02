Short Interest in RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Increases By 83.0%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.17.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

