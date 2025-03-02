Short Interest in RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Increases By 83.0%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.17.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
