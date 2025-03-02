First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the January 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 248,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 145,506 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,982 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

LMBS opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

