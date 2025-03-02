Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Fawwad Qureshi Sells 1,373 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $46,984.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $82,675.52. This trade represents a 36.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fawwad Qureshi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $523,740.36.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.17, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trupanion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Trupanion by 51.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.