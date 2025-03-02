Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entera Bio by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,881,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 411,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Entera Bio Trading Down 8.4 %

ENTX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.52.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

