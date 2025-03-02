Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Here’s Why

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.91). Approximately 1,185,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 284,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.74).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.58) target price on shares of Avation in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Avation Trading Up 10.1 %

Insider Activity

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £127.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Stephen Fisher purchased 115 shares of Avation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of £156 ($196.20) per share, with a total value of £17,940 ($22,563.20). Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.

Read More

