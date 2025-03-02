Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Here’s Why

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.91). Approximately 1,185,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 284,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.74).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.58) target price on shares of Avation in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avation
Avation Trading Up 10.1 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Stephen Fisher purchased 115 shares of Avation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of £156 ($196.20) per share, with a total value of £17,940 ($22,563.20). Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Avation Company Profile
Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avation
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.