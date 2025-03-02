Insider Buying: APA Group (ASX:APA) Insider Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) insider Adam Watson bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.49 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,430.00 ($32,565.22).

APA Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get APA Group alerts:

APA Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from APA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. APA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.