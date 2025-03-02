Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Keynote Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 2,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,515,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after acquiring an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,746.88. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

