BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 823,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,329,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.7% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,518 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,518,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $61.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
