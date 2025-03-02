Versor Investments LP Makes New $561,000 Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 221,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,174,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 453,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.40%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

