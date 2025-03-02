74,120 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $220.26 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $226.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.38 and a 200 day moving average of $193.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
