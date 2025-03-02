Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 599,125 First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 599,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FCG stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $384.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.