PCG Asset Management LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

