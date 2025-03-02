Keynote Financial Services LLC Sells 22,455 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Keynote Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 362,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,912,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 86,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE MPW opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -7.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.