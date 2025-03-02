Keynote Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Keynote Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.3 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

