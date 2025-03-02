Hickory Point Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 16,112 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 922,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $134.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.67.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

