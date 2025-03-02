Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 177,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of EZU stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

