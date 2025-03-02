Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

